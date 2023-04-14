Heirloom Wealth Management Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Heirloom Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Realty Income comprises about 1.0% of Heirloom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.16. The stock had a trading volume of 805,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,025. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

