Heirloom Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6,657.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 218,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,603,000 after buying an additional 21,986,388 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 104.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 96,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 919.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,353.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. 250,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.82 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

