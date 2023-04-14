Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Helen of Troy Company Profile

NASDAQ HELE traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $88.10. 135,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.94 and a fifty-two week high of $221.71.

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.