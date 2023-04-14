Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $8.32

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.32, but opened at $8.81. Hello Group shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 425,462 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Hello Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 91,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 52,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 113,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

