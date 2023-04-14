HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group cut HelloFresh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut HelloFresh from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HelloFresh from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $43.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.