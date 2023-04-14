Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 1,407 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 1,588,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $229.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $74.83.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

