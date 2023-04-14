Henry James International Management Inc. Grows Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,656. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.