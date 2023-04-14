Henry James International Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,746 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 1.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

