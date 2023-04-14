Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,825,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,249,000 after acquiring an additional 287,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 1st quarter valued at $42,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,749,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 487,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.30. 32,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,876. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

