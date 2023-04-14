Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 2,213 Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Henry James International Management Inc. reduced its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Commerzbank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. 10,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,440. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. Commerzbank AG has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Commerzbank Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

