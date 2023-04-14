Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 7,029 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,029 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 5,199,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,497,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

