Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Down to $68.19

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.19, but opened at $66.72. Hexcel shares last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 110,790 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

