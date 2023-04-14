Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,676 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIBB opened at $61.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

