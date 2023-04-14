HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 2.4%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.85. 9,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 45,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

HilleVax Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.42. As a group, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

About HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. UBS Group AG raised its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

