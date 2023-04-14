HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 2.4%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.85. 9,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 45,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.
HilleVax Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.91.
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.42. As a group, research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HilleVax (HLVX)
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
- Will Investors See Even Bigger Gains When Mobileye Reports Q1?
- Is UnitedHealth Group A Healthy Investment?
- It’s Time To Get In Phase With Enphase
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.