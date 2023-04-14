HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 million, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $58,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,747,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,341,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,848,948 shares of company stock valued at $19,783,713. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in HireRight by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 48,355 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.