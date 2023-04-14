Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 7,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.