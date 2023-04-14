Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.