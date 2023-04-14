Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 479.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

