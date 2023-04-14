Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for 2.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 381,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

