Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 62,724 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

ABT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. 834,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,512. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

