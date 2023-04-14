Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.57 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $70.21. 755,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,921,063. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

