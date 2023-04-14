Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.96 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on URI shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $421.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.16. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $481.99. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

