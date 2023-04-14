Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.53. 710,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.74.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.86.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

