Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.45.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 920,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,299. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

