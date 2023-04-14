Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 1.0 %

HUM stock opened at $540.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $499.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.15. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.87 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.88.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.