Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.