Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 33.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 42.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
