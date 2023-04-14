HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 240,973 shares.The stock last traded at $17.32 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 4.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

