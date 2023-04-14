HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 79,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 240,973 shares.The stock last traded at $17.32 and had previously closed at $17.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
