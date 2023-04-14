HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.12

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.12, but opened at $3.24. HUYA shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 214,373 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on HUYA from $6.30 to $3.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

HUYA Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $752.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $304.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

