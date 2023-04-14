Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) rose 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 19,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 176 ($2.18) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

