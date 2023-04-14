IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

NYSE IDA traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.34. The company had a trading volume of 164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,748. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.62.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 527,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,190,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

