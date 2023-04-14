IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Trading Down 2.1%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 1,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 819.01% and a negative return on equity of 142.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.