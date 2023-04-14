iExec RLC Hits Market Capitalization of $150.15 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00006095 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $150.15 million and $8.70 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00029709 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018256 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,411.15 or 0.99987501 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.83471689 USD and is up 5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $7,758,559.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

