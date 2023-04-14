IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 3,199 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.98 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.