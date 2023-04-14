Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.9% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,196 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.20. 92,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $352.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

