Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.43. 206,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 988,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immunovant by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,297,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 239,149 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,188,000. 32.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.