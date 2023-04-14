Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $166,254.36 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $166,254.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,354,128.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,586 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $208,336.96.

On Friday, March 24th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,285 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.01, for a total value of $548,522.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 597 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total value of $77,496.57.

On Monday, February 27th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 11,692 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $1,493,302.24.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total value of $623,950.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.46. The company had a trading volume of 232,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.49. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 62,026.59% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.