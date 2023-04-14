Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $66,542.85 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $66,542.85. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,685.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,553 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.68, for a total value of $198,287.04.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $465,920.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,143 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $656,863.96.

On Friday, February 10th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $427,910.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.46. 232,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.19, a PEG ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.24. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 62,026.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

