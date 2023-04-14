Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $819,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. 260,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $95.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Inari Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

