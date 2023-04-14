Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill Sells 12,750 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $819,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. 260,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,682. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.31. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $95.39.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
