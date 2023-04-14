Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 1,046.7% in March

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 1,046.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 794,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDEXY. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseño Textil stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,232. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $106.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

