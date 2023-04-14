Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Park National (NYSE:PRK) Head-To-Head Contrast

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Park National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.48% 10.49% 0.92% Park National 28.85% 12.83% 1.39%

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Park National pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Park National pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Park National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park National has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Park National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Park National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $209.49 billion 0.92 $53.57 billion $2.89 3.72 Park National $514.18 million 3.55 $148.35 million $9.07 12.36

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Park National. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Park National beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The GFSC segment offers consumer finance services in the central Ohio area. The All Other segment consists of Park’s operations as parent company, as well as SE Property Holdings LLC, a non-bank subsidiary. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newark, OH.

