Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Infosys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Wedbush decreased their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,371,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

