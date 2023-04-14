Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Infosys Price Performance
INFY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 22.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 260.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infosys (INFY)
- Can Tractor Supply Company Harvest Another New High?
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Should Be On Your Watchlist
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.