Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

INFY stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 22.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 49,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 260.5% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 137,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,136,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

