Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.
NYSE INFY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.24.
Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
