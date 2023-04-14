Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Infosys has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INFY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Infosys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.