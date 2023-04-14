Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Infosys Stock Performance
Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,404,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,491. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
About Infosys
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
