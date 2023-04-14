Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 13,404,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,491. The stock has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

