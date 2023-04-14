Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

