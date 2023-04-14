Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $88,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

