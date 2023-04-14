Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 7,515 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.25% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTO. Raymond James cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

CTO opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -1,982.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 23,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,784.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $381,877.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 93,622 shares of company stock worth $1,525,256. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

