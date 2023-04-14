Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock worth $6,444,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $63.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $76.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

