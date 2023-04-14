Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

MDT opened at $81.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

