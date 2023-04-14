Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 30,885 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $184.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

